Public invited to virtual meeting on Rocheport bridge replacement project

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a virtual open house to discuss the new Interstate 70 Missouri River bridge construction near Rocheport.

In July, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission selected the Lunda Team as the design-build contractor for the project.

Project plans are now being finalized, and construction is slated for later this year.

Missouri Department of Transportation staff and representatives from the Lunda Team will give a presentation that will provide more details on the project and be available for questions from those in attendance from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The presentation will be repeated every 20 minutes. It will include renderings of what the bridges will look like, construction timelines, details on the replacement of the Route BB interchange, and where motorists and residents will first see work on the project.

To view the information available on the project or register for the public meeting, visit https://www.modot.org/RocheportBridge.

The Missouri Department of Transportation will also post the project presentation and details on its website following the meeting for those unable to attend.

Participants can log on or call in to join the meeting and will have the opportunity to ask questions.

Those joining on their computer will also be able to type in questions via the Question & Answer option, and a member of the project team will respond.

For more information and updates about the project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/RocheportBridge.