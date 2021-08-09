Enjoy free ice cream at Rolla Ice Cream Social

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

In celebration of Missouri’s 200th anniversary, the community is invited to an ice cream social in Rolla. The first 1,000 people will receive one free ice cream or cold treat from Snowie Shaved Ice, Soda and Scoops on Route 66, South Central Creamery or Sweet Stop Ice Cream.

Community members can also grab a bite to eat at one of the local food trucks and enjoy music by Rolla native Justyn Moreland at the free event from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of Pine and 11th streets.

The Rolla ice cream social sponsors are also celebrating milestone anniversaries of their own — 150 years of Bulldog Nation, 150 years of Missouri S&T, 100 years of the Rolla Chamber of Commerce and 100 years of the Miner Alumni Association.