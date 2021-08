RDN REPORTS

Due to a transportation issue, all subscribers of the The Rolla Daily News will receive Friday’s edition in the mail on Saturday. Newspapers will be available at vendors and newspaper machines locations on Friday.

We apologize for the inconvenience. Please remember as a subscriber, you have full access seven days a week, any time during the day to TheRollaDailyNews.com, and you can visit The Rolla Daily News on Facebook.