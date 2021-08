RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Phelps Health is offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for adolescents 12 to 18 at the Pediatrics Clinic in Suite 300 of the Medical Office Building at 1050 W. 10th St. in Rolla.

A parent or guardian will need to call 573-426-3225 to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine for a child, sign a consent form at https://bit.ly/3ixjNoX, and be present with their teen when the child is vaccinated.