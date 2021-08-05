Rolla Walmart to temporarily close

Walmart announced it will temporarily close its Rolla store location at 2 p.m. Thursday as part of its company-initiated program to allow third party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases.

Walmart’s Corporate Affairs Communications Director Brian Little said the location at 500 S. Bishop Ave., will remain closed through Friday providing associates time to restock shelves and prep the store to reopen at 6 a.m. Saturday.

Little said in a statement released by the company Thursday, "As an essential business and a member of the Rolla, MO community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items, especially at this time.

“As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, mainly in regions with low vaccination rates, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic.

"Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and health experts. Given the rise in positive cases through the Delta variant, we will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission."