Rolla Public Library joins Missouri Evergreen Library consortium, allowing cardholders to access over 50 libraries

The Rolla Public Library will soon be joining the Missouri Evergreen Library consortium, where residents will have access to over 3 million items.

Rolla Public Library Director Rebecca Buckley said beginning Sept. 9, the library will have a new online catalog system and loaning consortium, which will include 52 library systems in Missouri, 36 library branches and 3.6 million items.

The library will continue to have the same high-quality materials at their Rolla location and through the Overdrive and Libby app, and will continue accepting and filling patron requests.

Buckley said their online catalog will also include items from all consortium libraries, and inter-library loans in the consortium will be quick and easy for patrons and staff.

Patrons may place holds on consortium library items themselves through the online catalog, which will usually arrive within a week.

Buckley said that Rolla Public Library patrons will have access to millions of library items beyond their local library, and the staff is very excited to introduce patrons to the Missouri Evergreen consortium.

There will be a brief period when the library will have some service limitations before the Missouri Evergreen live date of Sept. 9. Between Aug. 30 and the end of Sept. 8, the library will only check out available materials to patrons.

During that time of migration to the new system, no new items will be added to the collection, no holds will be filled, and no items will be checked in. However, the library will still collect item returns that they will store until the consortium live date for check-in, according to Buckley.

Residents with any questions about the new changes can ask staff at the library or email Buckley at director@rollapubliclibrary.org.

The migration will be a game-changer for the Rolla Public Library, according to Buckley.

“The library board determined this decision to be a smart move forward to expand Rolla Public Library’s collection and services as well as being a way to save money, increase collection circulation and satisfy loyal patrons,” Buckley said.

Buckley asks library users to be patient with staff as they learn new technology and a new way to deal with a significant increase in circulation and interlibrary loans.

The Rolla Public Library is located at 900 N. Pine St. in downtown Rolla. City residents can get a library card for no charge, and non-city residents can get an annual household membership for $20 per year.

The membership now includes access to the Missouri Evergreen consortium and the Missouri Libraries 2Go digital collection for ebooks and other digital resources.

To learn more about the Missouri Evergreen Consortium and see their list of library members, visit their website at http://missourievergreenlibraries.org.