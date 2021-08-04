State Fair, Columbia colleges announces new transfer agreement, tuition discounts

RDN REPORTS

State Fair Community College and Columbia College officials recently announced a new partnership that provides a 10 percent discount on tuition for State Fair Community College graduates through Columbia College’s Associate Degree Transfer Grant.

Additionally, State Fair Community College employees, spouses and dependents will receive a 15 percent tuition discount.

“We are pleased to launch this new partnership with State Fair Community College and offer members of its college community a convenient and affordable path toward earning a bachelor’s degree,” said Dr. Piyusha Singh, Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs. “We are confident this partnership will strengthen the mid-Missouri workforce while also furthering the Columbia College mission of changing lives through quality education.”

State Fair Community College has campuses in Boonville, Clinton, Eldon, Lake of the Ozarks, Sedalia, and Whiteman Air Force Base and also offers online programs.

The college offers skills and professional certificates and associates degrees and serves approximately 4,700 students per year.

State Fair Community College graduates are eligible to receive the tuition benefit through Columbia College immediately and can learn more about the transfer process via the college’s transfer equivalency portal.

“We are proud to enter into this agreement with Columbia College on behalf of our students and employees,” said James Cunningham, State Fair Community College’s Dean of Academic Affairs. “Columbia College has a great reputation as a leader in adult education across the country, and we look forward to working with them to provide opportunities for our students as they continue their education. SFCC prides itself on producing high-quality graduates who do well at the university level in many areas.”

Columbia College offers six sessions lasting eight weeks each, allowing students to complete their degrees quickly. Students can earn an associate degree in 20 months, a bachelor’s degree in three-and-a-half years, and a master’s degree in only 12 months.

The college is very transfer-friendly and features the Truition program, which offers a transparent look at the cost of college by eliminating all fees and providing books at no cost.

For more information on the partnership agreement, please reach out to admissions@ccis.edu or contact Kelsey Anderson, Assistant Director of Partnerships with Columbia College, at kaanderson@ccis.edu.

Founded in 1851 in Columbia, Missouri, Columbia College has helped students advance their lives through higher education for more than 170 years.

As a private, nonprofit, liberal arts and sciences institution, the college takes pride in its small classes, experienced faculty and quality educational programs.

The college, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, features more than 30 locations nationwide and offers day, evening and online classes. Columbia College has more than 94,000 alumni worldwide.