Singler named interim chair of mathematics and statistics at S&T

Dr. John Singler has been named interim chair of Missouri University of Science and Technology’s mathematics and statistics department. His appointment begins Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Singler takes over the position from Dr. V.A. Samaranayake, a Curators' Distinguished Teaching Professor of mathematics and statistics who has served as interim chair of the department since 2019.

Singler is a professor of mathematics and statistics at Missouri S&T. In addition to teaching courses in the department, he researches computational methods for data-driven model order reduction and control of partial differential equations, numerical analysis, applied mathematics and fluid dynamics.

“I believe that John will serve the department extremely well in the year ahead, and I have every confidence that he will be an effective and engaged interim chair,” says Dr. Kate Drowne, interim vice provost and dean of the College of Arts, Sciences, and Business at S&T. “I look forward to working with John and the whole department as they make this leadership transition and as we turn our attention toward the search for a permanent chair for the department.”

“I am also deeply grateful to his predecessor, Dr. Sam, for tirelessly serving the department, the college and the university since his appointment began,” Drowne says. “I am glad that he remains at the helm through the summer, and that he will continue to provide leadership and guidance to the department and the college when his new role as Chancellor’s Professor begins in September.”

Singler joined the Missouri S&T faculty as an assistant professor in 2008. He has served as an assistant professor, associate professor and a professor of mathematics and statistics at S&T. Prior to joining S&T, Singler was a postdoctoral research associate and instructor at Oregon State University and a joint-appointment postdoctoral researcher for both Oregon State University and Montana State University.

“As interim chair, I will continue to build on the strong foundation the university has in the mathematics and statistics department and prioritize our students’ success at both the undergraduate and graduate level,” says Singler. “The department is highly research active, and at the same time teaches courses to more than 80% of the students at S&T. So we have an important role to play in fulfilling all dimensions of the university’s mission.”

Singler earned a master of science and Ph.D. in mathematics from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech) in 2002 and 2005, respectively. He has served on the editorial board for the SIAM Advances in Design and Control book series and served as an associate editor for the American Control Conference.