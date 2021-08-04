Rolla chamber to hold 33rd annual golf tournament

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Community members are invited to join the Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce for their 33rd annual golf tournament presented by Rolla Family Dentistry.

Tee time will begin at 10 a.m., Sept. 13, at Oak Meadow Country Club. Residents will not want to miss out on the Poker Run and a chance to win $500.

Hole in One wins $10,000, sponsored by American Family Insurance — Tony Froehlich Agency, Putting Contest.

For more information, contact 364-3577 or rollacc@rollachamber.org to register a team, donate a prize or volunteer.