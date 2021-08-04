Phelps County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 32% of people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey, USA TODAY NETWORK

Phelps County has administered more than 30,114 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of Aug. 3, according to data from the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

That's up 1.83% from the previous week's tally of 29,572 COVID-19 doses administered.

In Phelps County, 32% of people living in Phelps County are fully vaccinated as of Aug. 3. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Missouri reported 692,340 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 3% from the week before.

The five areas with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Missouri as of Aug. 3 are Boone County (48%), St. Charles County (47%), Joplin (46%), St. Louis County (45%) and Franklin County (42%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Phelps County as of Aug. 3:

How many people in Phelps County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

37% of people in Phelps County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 16,618 people

32% of people in Phelps County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 14,306 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Missouri have been vaccinated so far?

50% of people in Missouri have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 3,015,766 people

42% of people in Missouri are fully vaccinated, for a total of 2,549,091 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.