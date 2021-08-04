Back-to-school events in Rolla: Free health screenings, supplies, more

RDN REPORTS

As back-to-school approaches, Your Community Health Center is offering area children free well-child checks, dental screenings, immunizations and sports physicals to get children ready for the new school year.

Your Community Health Center will hold its “Back to School Bash” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at 1081 E. 18th St., in Rolla.

Back-to-School Fair

Mercy Clinic Rolla Pediatrics and Your Community Health Center hold their annual Back-to-School Fair to help students and at-risk children prepare for a successful new school year in Phelps County.

Organizations who work with children agree that children who can obtain the necessary items to begin the new school year will have higher self-esteem, be more encouraged about school and are less likely to drop out of school.

Also, parents are more likely to encourage their children to remain in school when they can access the goods and services required for a successful educational experience.

Two years ago, Mercy Clinic and Your Community Health Center assisted 700 children with school supplies and services. This year they hope to raise enough money to help 750 children in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The Phelps County Back to School Fair will be held from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Lions Club Den in Rolla.