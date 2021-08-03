Residents can get paid $2.5K to eat State Fair food, thanks to Pepsi

RDN REPORTS

The Missouri State Fair is back, and Pepsi is calling on local fair enthusiasts and food lovers in Missouri to apply for the ultimate dream “job”: Chief Flavor Officer of the Missouri State Fair.

Through Monday, Aug. 9, residents can apply at https://pepsipromos.com/cfomissouri. If selected as the Chief Flavor Officer, this person will be treated to the State Fair in style with perks including:

— Cash prize of $2,500 plus an additional $500 stipend to cover the cost of food pairing possibilities at the fair.

— Unlimited trips for them and a friend to the 2021 Missouri State Fair from Aug. 12 to Aug. 22, allowing both to indulge in fair favorites like the Ferris Wheel, live performances, food on a stick and more.

— And lastly, bragging rights for being Pepsi’s first ever Chief Flavor Officer of the Missouri State Fair.