Phelps Health to hold vaccine clinic

On Saturday, Aug. 14, Phelps Health will hold a community vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Phelps Health Delbert Day Cancer Institute. People should enter from the west side of the building near the donor wall.

Phelps Health will have Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines available on a walk-in basis for children ages 12 and older. A parent or legal guardian must accompany any child below the age of 18.

Pre-registration is not required, and there is no cost for vaccination.

People who plan to attend this vaccination clinic, please bring a photo ID and insurance card.