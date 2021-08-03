Newburg R-II School District registration scheduled for next week

RDN REPORTS

Newburg R-II School District’s Junior High and High School Registration is scheduled next week for returning and new Newburg students.

Stop by the Media Center on a student's dedicated date and time to have an opportunity to turn in all paperwork for the 2021-22 school year.

Registration is 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10 for 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th graders and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 11 for 10th, 11th and 12th graders.

New students going into 8th and 12th grades should bring their current immunization records.

Siblings can attend registration on the same day, even if their grades are not scheduled together.