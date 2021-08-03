MDC invites deer hunters to virtual Introduction to Bowhunting class Aug. 9

RDN REPORTS

Missouri Department of Conservation invites deer hunters to virtual Introduction to Bowhunting class Aug. 9

This free online class offers an ideal opportunity to get a kickstart in the challenging and rewarding hunting method.

Hunting deer with firearms may be the most popular method, but it’s the bowhunters who get the most time and opportunity in the field. Missouri’s bowhunting season spans four months, from Sept. 15 to Nov. 12 and Nov. 24- Jan. 15, 2022. And much of this time the bowhunter can have the deer woods to themselves.

The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering the chance to get starting in this challenging and rewarding sport with a free virtual Introduction to Bowhunting class, Monday, Aug. 9 from 6 - 7:30 p.m.

This virtual class will be live and interactive and is designed to help new bowhunters prepare for the unique aspects of this hunting method. The course will examine bow hunting gear, proper clothing, use of scents, stands, and calls, and techniques to improve a newcomer’s chances of success. MDC staff will discuss best bow hunting practices, safety and how bow hunting differs from hunting deer with a rifle.

Participants will learn from experienced MDC instructors and come away with a better understanding of wildlife identification, habits and habitats, hunting regulations, safety considerations, hunting strategies, equipment and proper game care. A question and answer period will follow the main program and offer the chance for participants to interact with instructors and have questions answered via chat.

Introduction to Bowhunting is a free virtual program open to ages 9 and up, but advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zjh.

Attendees will receive an invitation and program link by email from WebEx the day before the program.

Program registrants should note that families now have the option to link their children’s accounts to their own which will streamline the program registration process.

Once a group account is set up, parents will be able to register their children to an event without having to logoff and login for each person. This allows parents to register an entire family or select family members to an event at the same time.

Stay informed of MDC latest programs by going to the MDC St. Louis regional events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.