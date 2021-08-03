John Stamos, The Beach Boys confirmed to perform at Missouri State Fair

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

John Stamos will be performing with The Beach Boys during our show at the Missouri State Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

Stamos is a two-time Emmy Award nominated television, film and theater actor and producer with a career spanning many decades. A gifted drummer, singer and musician, Stamos has toured, recorded and collaborated with The Beach Boys for over 30 years.

Residents can now purchase tickets to see The Beach Boys with special guest John Stamos and all the other nights of great concerts and events in the State Fair Grandstand, sponsored by CFM Insurance, at the 2021 Missouri State Fair.

Here’s the full Grandstand concert and event line-up:

Thursday, Aug. 12 - Trace Adkins with comedian Dusty Slay , 7:30 p.m., $25 grandstand and $35 track.

, 7:30 p.m., $25 grandstand and $35 track. Friday, Aug. 13 - Russell Dickerson with Cassadee Pope , 7:30 p.m., $15 regular grandstand, $20 premium grandstand, $25 regular track, $30 premium track.

, 7:30 p.m., $15 regular grandstand, $20 premium grandstand, $25 regular track, $30 premium track. Saturday, Aug. 14 - Boyz II Men with Kazual , 7:30 p.m., $20 regular grandstand, $25 premium grandstand, regular $35 regular track, $40 premium track.

, 7:30 p.m., $20 regular grandstand, $25 premium grandstand, regular $35 regular track, $40 premium track. Sunday, Aug. 15 - Missouri State Fair Shoot Out Truck & Tractor Pull, All Day Ticket, 12 p.m., 6 p.m., $20 adults, $10 youth ages 6-12, free kids 5 and under.

12 p.m., 6 p.m., $20 adults, $10 youth ages 6-12, free kids 5 and under. Monday, Aug. 16 - Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League , All Day Ticket - 12 p.m. and 6 p.m., $25 adults, $12 youth, ages 6-12, and free kids 5 and under.

, All Day Ticket - 12 p.m. and 6 p.m., $25 adults, $12 youth, ages 6-12, and free kids 5 and under. Tuesday, Aug. 17 - Tyler Farr & Tenille Townes , 7:30 p.m., $20 grandstand, $30 track.

, 7:30 p.m., $20 grandstand, $30 track. Wednesday, Aug. 18 - The Beach Boys with special guest John Stamos , 7:30 p.m., $30 grandstand, $40 track.

, 7:30 p.m., $30 grandstand, $40 track. Thursday, Aug. 19 - Rhonda Vincent and The Rage with Leroy Van Dyke , 7:30 p.m., $20 grandstand, $25 track.

, 7:30 p.m., $20 grandstand, $25 track. Friday, Aug. 20 - Colter Wall with Charley Crockett and Tim Montana , 7:30 p.m., $20 grandstand, $30 track.

, 7:30 p.m., $20 grandstand, $30 track. Saturday, Aug. 21 - Hank Williams, Jr. with Walker Montgomery , 7:30 p.m., $30 regular grandstand, $35 premium grandstand, $45 regular track, $55 premium track.

, 7:30 p.m., $30 regular grandstand, $35 premium grandstand, $45 regular track, $55 premium track. Sunday, Aug. 22 - Winged Sprint Cars, Powri Non Winged Sprint Cars & Late Models, 6 p.m. Hot Laps, 7 p.m. heat races, $20 adults, $18 military senior ages 65 and older, $10 students (13-17) $5 youth (6-12), free kids 5 and under.

The State Fair Arena

The State Fair Arena is another popular venue on the fairgrounds, offering 11 days of action including rodeo, bull riding and motorsports.

Unless otherwise noted, all State Fair Arena ticketed events are free for ages 5 and under, but must sit on an adult’s lap.

Ticket prices do not include Fair gate admission: