Sustainable Ozarks Partnership to hold annual meeting in person

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

The 2021 Sustainable Ozarks Partnership annual meeting will be held in-person this year.

Since 2013, the Sustainable Ozark Partnership Annual Meeting has provided an opportunity for business and organization leaders, elected officials, city and county officials, military and government civilian leaders, and other residents to come together to focus on strengthening the Fort Leonard Wood Region.

During this year’s meeting, there will be time spent reporting on the Sustainable Ozarks Partnership’s accomplishments, considering the organization’s performance over the past year, and set objectives for the coming year.

The Sustainable Ozarks Partnership anticipates more than 200 business, governmental and civic leaders from Pulaski, Phelps, Laclede and Texas counties to participate.

The Sustainable Ozarks Partnership will hold their annual meeting Thursday, Aug. 19 at the Ark Community Center in Waynesville.

This year’s confirmed speakers include:

— Jim Holland, Deputy Director for Compliance, Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation, Department of Defense.

— Greg Atkins, Managing Director Market Development, SkyWest Airlines.

— Gregg Thompson, Deputy to the Commanding General, Fort Leonard Wood.

Attendees will also be able to hear a number of recorded messages from elected officials and receive an update directly from J.E. Dunn Construction regarding the Fort Leonard Wood hospital.

As always, the Sustainable Ozarks Partnership annual meeting is free to attend thanks to the event sponsors and sustaining members.

Those who RSVP will also receive a free boxed lunch during the event.

The event starts at 9 a.m. and will end at 2 p.m.

The meeting theme this year is the “Fort Leonard Wood Region, Our Communities, Our Installation, Our Future.”

There is no cost for attendance and lunch will be provided.

For more information and to register, please visit, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-sop-annual-meeting-registration.