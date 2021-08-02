Rainer Glaser elected fellow of American Chemical Society

RDN REPORTS

The American Chemical Society (ACS) has elected Dr. Rainer Glaser, chair and professor of chemistry at Missouri University of Science and Technology, as a fellow of its 2021 class.

Glaser and the other newly elected fellows will be honored at a virtual and in-person hybrid ceremony during the ACS Fall 2021 meeting in late August.

“I would like to thank my nominators for highlighting my research and educational initiatives to the ACS,” says Glaser. “My services to ACS are mainly in the areas of peer-review and advancing new STEM education techniques. I am looking forward to continuing to improve STEM education so that we can prepare more chemists and STEM students for their successful participation in the exciting global science community.”

Glaser is also a fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry and the American Association for the Advancement of Science, as well as a member of the editorial boards of numerous scientific, peer-reviewed journals.

Glaser is an organic and theoretical/computational chemist whose research combines modern methods of electronic structure theory with experimental studies to discover new concepts in chemistry. His research has led to new classes of optical materials and to the exploration of carbon dioxide capture from air with peptides inspired by rubisco, an enzyme found in every plant.

Glaser joined Missouri S&T as chair in 2018. He studied chemistry and physics at the University of Tübingen, Germany and earned a Chemie-Diplom. He holds Ph.D. and master’s degrees in chemistry from the University of California, Berkeley. Glaser’s postdoctoral work was done at Yale University and Hokkaido University in Sapporo, Japan.

The American Chemical Society is a nonprofit organization founded in 1876. It has more than 155,000 members in 150 countries. The society’s mission is to advance the broader chemistry enterprise and its practitioners for the benefit of humanity. The group aims to improve people’s lives through the power of chemistry.