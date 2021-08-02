Phelps County Fair set for Aug. 5

RDN REPORTS

The 74th annual Phelps County Fair is back for three full days beginning Aug. 5.

The Fair Board of Directors is excited to bring fair favorites back like carnival, rides, demo derby, truck and tractor pull, ATV rodeo, froze t-shirt contest, pageants, livestock events, karaoke, talent contest, kids games, musical entertainment, exhibits, vendors, 4-H, FFA along with various foods.

The Rolla Chamber of Commerce is currently selling passes to the 2021 Phelps County Fair for $25 until noon Aug. 5.

For more information, visit http://www.phelpscountyfair.com.