Community members invited to Beer, Pizza, Movie: Raiders of the Lost Ark

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Beer, Pizza and a Movie in The Gardens series continues with Raiders of the Lost Ark on Thursday, July 29. The movie begins at dusk, the kitchen is open until 9:30 p.m. and the beverages will flow through the end of the movie.

Seating is limited, so residents are encouraged to come in early to enjoy Chef Gabe’s themed calzone special: Indiana Zone and Meatball Boulders, at Public House Brewing Company in St. James, 551 State Route B.

Beer, Pizza and a Movie in The Gardens is always a free-to-attend event and kids are welcome. Community members can bring their own chairs, but should not bring outside food or drink into The Gardens.

Residents can purchase wine from the St. James Winery Tasting Room to enjoy in The Gardens.

Raiders of the Lost Ark, is directed by Steven Spielberg, and stars Harrison Ford and Karen Allen.