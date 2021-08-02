Ashcroft promotes Missouri River Regional Library’s Contactless Locker System

RDN REPORTS

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft visited the Missouri River Regional Library’s remote locker system Monday at the Capital Mall in Jefferson City.

The library, which serves Cole and Osage Counties, recently used the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and American Rescue Plan Act funds to put multipurpose lockers in the mall that offer library patrons a convenient and contactless option to check out books and other materials.

A total of $27,031 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds were administered by the Secretary of State’s office and the Missouri State Library. An additional $11,540 in American Rescue Plan Act funds were awarded to expand the successful program.

“Our public libraries play such a vital role in our communities,” Ashcroft said. “These funds allow key services and programs to reach more patrons.”

According to the Missouri River Regional Library, cardholders can place holds on library owned materials or ones that are available through MOBIUS or interlibrary loan. Patrons then choose a locker as the pick-up point and upon delivery will be notified.

“We have chosen a locker system with lockers large enough to accommodate a variety of physical library items, including the large educational and STEAM kits we have in our collection,” said Missouri River Regional Library Director Claudia Cook.

Since taking office in 2017, Ashcroft has worked closely with Missouri’s libraries and the state legislature to improve state funding and public libraries.