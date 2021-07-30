Masks will be required in all Fort Leonard Wood facilities regardless of vaccination status

Fort Leonard Wood is now requiring individuals age 2 and older to wear face masks inside all of its facilities continuously.

Fort Leonard Wood’s Public Affairs Office said the updated mask guidance does not apply to on-post or personal housing. The only exception is for fully vaccinated individuals who may remove their mask only when alone in an office with floor-to-ceiling walls and a closed door.

All individuals who are not fully vaccinated must also wear a mask outside when physical or social distancing is not possible under the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Defense Force Health Protection guidelines.

According to Fort Leonard Wood’s Public Affairs Office Friday, the change is due to recent Department of Defense guidance issued Wednesday and General Order No. 2, which went into effect Friday and was signed by Maj. Gen. James Bonner, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general.

Personnel with questions should contact their immediate supervisor or chain of command.

The General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital and PX Clinic have vaccinations available for TRICARE beneficiaries and Department of Defense civilians and contractors.

Individuals can make an appointment by calling the appointment line: 866-299-4234 or using the app: https://informatics-stage.health.mil/GLWACHCOVIDApp/.