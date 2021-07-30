General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital’s COVID-19 vaccine site to temporarily move

Chad Ashe

Fort Leonard Wood

The General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Post Exchange is temporarily moving to Nutter Field House from Aug. 9 to Aug. 13.

Hours will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 9 to Aug. 12, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 13. Appointments may be scheduled at https://informatics-stage.health.mil/GLWACHCOVIDApp/.

The PX clinic reopens Aug. 16. Normal business hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital is also hosting a mass-vaccination event from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 7 at Nutter Field House.

Important criteria and guidance:

— The event is for service members, Tricare beneficiaries and Department of Defense employees and contractors.

— Anyone receiving a second or follow-up vaccine must bring their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to their appointment and must be at least 21 days since the initial Pfizer vaccine.

— Please wear a short sleeve or loose fitting shirt.

— Please provide a monitored email when registering; a reminder message will be sent the day before the appointment.

— Select "Pfizer" as the vaccine manufacturer if scheduling a follow up or second vaccine.

— Monitor the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/GLWACH for updates.