Residents donate over 100 books during Parents as Teachers book drive
RDN REPORTS
rdnnews@gmail.com
Rolla 31 School District thanked the Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce and supporters of Rolla Public Schools Parents as Teacher for a successful book drive.
Due to the generosity of community members’ donations, the Rolla Chamber said they were able to donate 107 books worth $762 to the program.
Rolla Books & Toys is continuing the effort. For every reusable tote bag sold, they are donating $2 worth of books.