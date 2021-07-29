Residents donate over 100 books during Parents as Teachers book drive

RDN REPORTS

Rolla 31 School District thanked the Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce and supporters of Rolla Public Schools Parents as Teacher for a successful book drive.

Due to the generosity of community members’ donations, the Rolla Chamber said they were able to donate 107 books worth $762 to the program.

Rolla Books & Toys is continuing the effort. For every reusable tote bag sold, they are donating $2 worth of books.