Missouri S&T to require face coverings

Missouri University of Science and Technology will require face coverings in certain indoor areas on campus beginning Monday, Aug. 2.

The new policy, announced Thursday, requires all students, faculty, staff and visitors to wear face coverings in classrooms and laboratories beginning Monday. This policy applies to all, regardless of vaccination status. Face coverings also will be required for all in meeting spaces when social distancing is not possible.

The policy also requires unvaccinated individuals to wear face coverings in other indoor areas, such as common areas, and recommends that vaccinated individuals wear face coverings in all indoor public areas on campus. In addition, the university continues to encourage people to wear face coverings outdoors, especially in group settings.

The Missouri S&T policy will be in effect through Sept. 15, when it will be re-evaluated.

The policy is consistent with the requirements of the three other University of Missouri System universities in Columbia, Kansas City and St. Louis. It also aligns with the latest guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends that fully vaccinated people wear a face covering in public indoor settings in areas of high transmission.

Most of Missouri is included in the CDC’s high transmission designation.

The change comes as Phelps County and the state continue to experience a rise in COVID-19 cases while vaccination rates statewide and in Phelps County, where Missouri S&T is located, remain low.

According to Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, approximately 41.1% of eligible Missourians are fully vaccinated. In Phelps County, approximately 31.8% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

Along with Missouri S&T, the other University of Missouri System universities in Columbia, Kansas City and St. Louis have established similar requirements for face coverings.