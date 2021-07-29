East Central College participating in COVID-19 vaccine challenge

RDN REPORTS

East Central College is participating in a COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge. The school is hoping to provide opportunities for all campus community members to become vaccinated.

Specifically, East Central College is offering current students the opportunity to win prizes — including St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Blues tickets, bookstore gift cards, Cafe packages, activity packages, earbuds, an iPad, and even a free year of college tuition, fees and books.

The Rolla campus will have vaccinations available at Sinks Pharmacy in Rolla at 1375 E. 10th St., Suite B, 573-364-9616, and 1100 S. Bishop Ave., Suite B, 573-308-4899.

Qualify for Prizes

Through Oct. 7, East Central College will be collecting proof of vaccination from students. Students can submit a copy of their COVID-19 vaccination card by bringing a printed copy to the student services desk or the Rolla Main front desk.

Residents can upload documents on CANVAS Course. After verification is submitted, students will receive confirmation and directions on picking up their t-shirt and drink package.

Campus Services Gift Cards

All current or incoming students who submit proof of vaccination before Sept. 30 will also receive a Contigo Cup with Punch Card in Rolla. Any students who submit their proof before Sept. 24 will also be entered to win one of the following:

— Twenty, $50 book store gift card

— Ten, $75 book store gift card

— Two, $100 book store gift card

Every Friday from July 30 through Oct. 1, East Central College will draw names of two students for a $50 bookstore gift card, one student for a $75 bookstore gift card, and on the last Friday, two additional students for the $100 bookstore gift card.