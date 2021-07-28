National Weather Service issues heat advisory for Rolla through Thursday night

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Rolla through Thursday night, expecting heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees today, during the afternoon and into the early evening.

The National Weather Service anticipates heat index values of 100 to 109 degrees through Thursday night across the Missouri Ozarks.

According to the National Weather Service, the hot conditions could continue into Friday and the weekend for portions of the region. Still, there are questions on thunderstorm potential and timing that could impact temperatures.

The hot and humid conditions could cause heat illness, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service recommends residents drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, take extra precautions when working or outside, and when possible, reschedule strenuous activities for the early morning or evening.