Missouri Western names two Rolla students to Spring 2021 President’s Honor Roll

Missouri Western State University named two Rolla students to the President’s Honor Roll for the spring semester of 2021 — Kadie Clark and Whitney Davidson.

Students who carried 12 hours or more for graded credit and earned a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the honor.

Missouri Western State University is a student-centered learning community preparing individuals for lives of excellence through applied learning. Missouri Western is located in St. Joseph, and is committed to the educational, economic, cultural and social development of the region it serves. Visit missouriwestern.edu.