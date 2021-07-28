Deutschheim State Historic Site hosts Rapunzel story time Aug. 3

RDN REPORTS

Deutschheim State Historic Site invites the public to join Rapunzel as she reads a traditional version of the German fairytale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3.

After reading the book, she will be available to answer questions and take photos.

Visitors should bring chairs or blankets to sit in the shade behind the historic site visitor center, located at 101 W. Second St. in Hermann. The first seven families to attend will receive a small book of the Rapunzel fairytale to take home.

The visitor center will be closed during the program and a 10 a.m. tour will not be offered on the day of the event. The visitor center will reopen for the 12:30 p.m. guided tours.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Deutschheim State Historic Site is located at 101 W. Second St. in Hermann. For more information about the event, call 573-486-2200.