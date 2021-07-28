Brewer Science demonstrates smart devices, printed electronics capabilities at Innovation Days

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Brewer Science, a global leader in developing and manufacturing next-generation materials and processes for the microelectronics and optoelectronics industries, will be demonstrating its smart devices and printed electronics capabilities at the NextFlex Innovation Days 2021, an international industry showcase held virtually Aug. 3 through Aug. 5.

Innovation Days is a celebration of progress on project work, results achieved in the Technology Hub, outcomes from Workforce Development programs, and connections made in developing the flexible hybrid electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

The invitation-only event is an opportunity for members to network, discover new technology and meet influencers in the FHE manufacturing supply chain. It is an opportunity for government agency partners and dignitaries to learn about NextFlex capabilities first-hand, and it’s a chance for federal and local legislators to be inspired by emerging FHE technology that is improving people’s daily lives.

“Our unique marriage of material expertise alongside the production of cutting-edge devices allows us to not only offer a complete solution to our customers but makes events like the NextFlex Innovation Days highly engaging. We are able to showcase our abilities to other industry leaders, and synergistically develop the future of smart devices and printed electronics,” states Ryan Moss, Director of Business Development for Smart Devices and Printed Electronics Foundry at Brewer Science. “We continue to expand our leadership into printed and flexible-hybrid electronic services. Even with four decades of extensive and diverse experience, we are always looking for ways to further develop and improve our processes to ensure our customers are getting the highest quality products and services.”

Brewer Science has presented research and showcased the company’s innovative capabilities at NextFlex’s past events.

However, this will be the first event after the announcement of Brewer Science’s expanded Smart Devices and Printed Electronics Foundry capabilities earlier this year.

Their cutting-edge Flexible Hybrid Electronics lab enables a full range of electronics platforms, including sensors and systems, that are easily integrated into existing processes and products, such as printed temperature sensors, water quality sensors, and condition-monitoring sensors.

The complete end-to-end services range from small-scale prototyping and sensor manufacturing to user interface design, security protocols, as well as data-to-cloud capabilities.

John Berron, Principal Business Development Engineer for the Printed Electronics Department at Brewer Science, and Doyle Edwards, Director of Government Relations at Brewer Science, will be hosting the Live Exhibit Hall Session on Wednesday Aug. 4. Brewer Science’s virtual booth is available to preview now and will be up until the end of the event.