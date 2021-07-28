August final month for Missouri Pandemic Supplemental Nutrition Assistance benefits

RDN REPORTS

For the 18th and final month, the United States Department of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Service approved Missouri’s waiver request to provide Pandemic Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for August.

Under Pandemic Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, each household receives the maximum SNAP amount for their household’s size. Missouri SNAP benefits include a temporary 15 percent increase through Sept. 30. October will be the first month since February 2020 that residents will receive their regular SNAP benefits.

Department of Social Services Acting Director Jennifer Tidball said residents have benefitted from Pandemic Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for a year and a half and will still get the temporary additional SNAP increase of 15 percent in September.

“We hope this gradual return of regular SNAP benefits in October will help ease those necessary budget adjustments for SNAP households,” Tidball said.

The Department of Social Services will also resume SNAP recertification interviews in August in order to return Missouri to regular SNAP operations.

The deadline for families to apply for Pandemic-Electronic Benefit Transfer benefits has been extended to Aug. 20 to help families with students who qualified for free or reduced-price meals during the previous school year cover the extra food costs they experienced during the pandemic.

The Pandemic-Electronic Benefit Transfer benefit amount is based on the time the school reported was not in-seat learning. The monthly amount is $129.58 if most of the month was not in-seat or $77.75 if only some of the month was not in-seat.

All SNAP households with a student must apply to receive Pandemic-Electronic Benefit Transfer benefits for their student.

Important SNAP, Food Stamp Program Changes:

August: Last month for Pandemic Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, and state resumes SNAP recertification interviews.

Last month for Pandemic Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, and state resumes SNAP recertification interviews. September: Last month for temporary 15 percent SNAP increase.

Last month for temporary 15 percent SNAP increase. October: Regular SNAP benefits resume.

Residents can apply for SNAP benefits online by visiting MyDSS.mo.gov or send complete applications and verification documents by email to FSD.Documents@dss.mo.gov or by fax to 573-526-9400.