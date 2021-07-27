Volunteers needed to support the Ronald McDonald houses through Red Friday

RDN REPORTS

Volunteers are needed to wave 2021 Special Edition Kansas City Chiefs Red Friday Flags and help promote flag sales on Friday, Sept. 10 at McDonald's restaurants throughout the Ozarks.

Flags will be sold for $5 each at 61 McDonald's locations in the Ozarks, and all local proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ozarks, helping Springfield’s two Ronald McDonald Houses continue their mission of providing a “home-away-from-home” for families of seriously-ill and injured children traveling to Springfield for medical treatment.

Volunteers will receive a free Chiefs Red Friday flag and Chiefs hat, and if signed up by Aug. 10, they will also receive a free Chiefs t-shirt.

Volunteer opportunities are still available in the following cities: Aurora, Ava, Battlefield, Branson, Branson West, Buffalo, Camdenton, Cassville, Forsyth, Hollister, Houston, St. Robert, Berryville, Gassville, Lebanon, Marshfield, Monett, Mountain Grove, Mountain View, Mt. Vernon, Nixa, Ozark, Republic, Salem, Hardy, Harrison, Mountain, Home, Seymour, Springfield, St. Robert, Strafford, Thayer, Waynesville, West Plains, Willard and Willow Springs.