Volunteers needed to support the Ronald McDonald houses through Red Friday

Started by Kansas City Chiefs Founder, Lamar Hunt, Red Friday is about supporting the communities that support the team and has been a Chiefs tradition for nearly 30 years. The Friday before the Chiefs home opener has become a signature moment to kick off the season for all fans.

Volunteers are needed to wave 2021 Special Edition Kansas City Chiefs Red Friday Flags and help promote flag sales on Friday, Sept. 10 at McDonald's restaurants throughout the Ozarks. 

Flags will be sold for $5 each at 61 McDonald's locations in the Ozarks, and all local proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald  House Charities of the Ozarks, helping Springfield’s two Ronald McDonald Houses continue their mission of providing a “home-away-from-home” for families of seriously-ill and injured children traveling to Springfield for medical treatment. 

Volunteers will receive a free Chiefs Red Friday flag and Chiefs hat, and if signed up by Aug. 10, they will also receive a free Chiefs t-shirt.

Volunteer opportunities are still available in the following cities: Aurora,  Ava, Battlefield, Branson, Branson West, Buffalo, Camdenton, Cassville, Forsyth, Hollister, Houston, St. Robert, Berryville, Gassville, Lebanon, Marshfield, Monett, Mountain Grove, Mountain View, Mt. Vernon, Nixa, Ozark, Republic, Salem, Hardy, Harrison, Mountain, Home, Seymour, Springfield, St. Robert, Strafford, Thayer, Waynesville, West Plains, Willard and Willow Springs.