Gov. Parson, First Lady to visit Waynesville Tuesday

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and the First Lady will be in Waynesville Tuesday, touring Route 66 as part of the statewide Bicentennial Tour.

Parson and the First Lady will participate in a community meet and greet on the Historic Waynesville Square and a tour of the 1903 Pulaski County Courthouse Museum.

The community is encouraged to attend the free event from 3:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. It was Waynesville in 1990 that then-Gov. Jay Ashcroft signed legislation that designated the 307 miles of Route 66 that travels through Missouri as a historic byway. The legislation was co-sponsored by former Rep. Jim Mitchell of Richland.

Missouri was the first state to award the highway with such status, and since then, the community has celebrated its history with festivals and events held all year long.

Speakers will include Parson, Luge Hardman, Missouri Route 66 Centennial Commission member and former Missouri State Rep. Jim Mitchell.

Pulaski County officials said it means a lot for the Waynesville community that Parson would choose to devote a tour stop to honor Route 66.

“I think it’s wonderful that Missouri and the governor recognize that Route 66 has such an importance to the state of Missouri and our local history,” Tourism Bureau Executive Director Beth Wiles noted. “We have so many domestic and international visitors that travel Route 66 each year; people are just in love with it.”

For more information about the Missouri Bicentennial, visit https://governor.mo.gov/bicentennnial-celebrations.