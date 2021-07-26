3 men escape from SW Missouri jail after assaulting officer

Associated Press

PINEVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are searching for three men who escaped from a jail in southwest Missouri after allegedly attacking an officer.

The McDonald County Sheriff's office in Pineville, Missouri said David Molina, 49; Carmelo Miguel Burgos, 27; and Shun'tavion Ladarrias Thomas, 23; escaped from the jail around 5 p.m. Saturday. Pineville is about 190 miles south of Kansas City.

All three men had been jailed on suspicion of violent crimes, and the sheriff's office said all three of them should be considered armed and dangerous.

"Do not attempt to apprehend," Capt. Chris Allison wrote in a post on the sheriff's office's Facebook page.

Authorities continued to search for the suspects on Sunday, and officials urged people in the area to lock their homes and vehicles.