3 people from Wisconsin die in 4-vehicle crash in Missouri

Associated Press

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. (AP) — Three people from Wisconsin died in a four-vehicle crash in eastern Missouri on Friday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Interstate 44 about 90 miles southwest of St. Louis in Crawford County after a U-Haul driver lost control of the truck.

The Highway Patrol said 69-year-old Alan Bates of Lake Worth, Florida sideswiped a minivan and crossed the median after a "vehicle defect" in the U-Haul caused him to lose control. The the U-Haul collided with a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox driven by 23-year-old Frank Handley of Janesville, Wisconsin, and then hit a Ford Transit Van driven by Michael Semmens of Genoa, Illinois.

Handley and his passengers, Eve A. King, 22, of Janesville, Wisconsin, and Ronald King, 19, of Beloit, Wisconsin, all died at the scene of the crash that happened shortly before 5 p.m. Friday. Semmens was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.