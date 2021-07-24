MDC's Pleasant Hope Conservation Area shooting range closed to public

RDN REPORTS

Beginning Friday, the unstaffed shooting range at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Pleasant Hope Conservation Area in Polk County will be closed to the public until further notice.

Shooters wanting to shoot in this area should keep in mind that the Pleasant Hope Conservation Area range is one of a number of unstaffed shooting ranges the Department of Conservation operates across the state.

Other unstaffed ranges in southwest Missouri that have firearms opportunities (some ranges are archery-only) can be found at Flag Spring Conservation Area, in Barry County, Busiek State Forest and Wildlife Area, in Christian County, Lead Mine Conservation Area, in Dallas County, and Fort Crowder Conservation Area, in Newton County.

In addition to these unstaffed facilities, the Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Greene County is one of five staffed shooting ranges the Missouri Department of Conservation operates in the state.

Information about the Missouri Department of Conservation's staffed and unstaffed shooting ranges in the state can be found at:

https://nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/find/places/mdc-ranges.