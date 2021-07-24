Army CBRN School says farewell to Lockwood, welcomes Hills during change-of-responsibility ceremony

Brian Hill

Fort Leonard Wood

The U.S. Army Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear School held a Chemical Corps Regimental Chief Warrant Officer change-of-responsibility ceremony July 22 at the CBRN Regimental Room in the John B. Mahaffey Museum Complex, where Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Lockwood relinquished responsibility to Chief Warrant Officer 3 Humphrey Hills.

Col. Sean Crockett, USACBRNS commandant, said he has seen the continual evolution of CBRN warrant officers to meet the increasing needs of the warfighting community in support of multi-domain operations in a complex CBRN environment.

He added that Lockwood has been “leading the charge over the last three years.”

“I want to personally thank Rob for his dedicated service to our regiment and CBRN warrior program during his tenure,” Crockett said. “Your tireless dedication and work ethic has created a CBRN warrant cohort fully capable of enabling multi-domain operations in support of our warfighting community. The impact you have made on the CBRN Regiment while serving as our third regimental warrant officer will continue long after your departure and truly stand the test of time.”

Crockett offered his congratulations to Hills for “the opportunity to serve as the fourth Regimental CBRN Warrant.”

“The (Maneuver Support Center of Excellence) and CBRN leadership are glad to have you join the team,” he said. “You have a tremendous reputation and wealth of experience … know that you have my trust, confidence and enduring support.”

Lockwood said CBRN warrant officers are “one of the greatest combat multipliers that commanders have at their disposal to fight and win in a CBRN environment.”

“The CBRN Warrant Officer Corps are the unquestionable technical experts of the CBRN Corps … charged with steering the ship and keeping the cohort moving in the right direction,” he said.

Lockwood, who moves on to an assignment at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, called Hills, “absolutely the right warrant officer to take the helm.”

Hills, who comes here from an assignment as the Chemical Branch 740A career manager at Fort Knox, Kentucky, vowed to “work tirelessly” in his new role.

“I am thoroughly committed to ensure that we continue to advance the CBRN Warrant Officer Program through recruiting the most qualified personnel and retaining the talent already in our ranks,” he said. “The present is strong and the future is bright for our cohort.”