Twenty-nine new troopers graduate from Missouri Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy
Superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Eric Olson announced 29 troopers graduated from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy Friday.
The ceremony began at 9 a.m. on the South Lawn of the Missouri State Capitol.
The public was invited to attend the event or watch the ceremony live on the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s YouTube channel.
The 111th Recruit Class reported to the academy on Feb. 1 to begin the 25-week training to become a trooper. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on Aug. 9.
Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe provided the keynote address, and Olson also spoke to the class during the graduation.
Missouri Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Kevin Bond also attended the ceremony.
The Honorable Patricia Breckenridge, Supreme Court of Missouri, administered the Oath of Office to the new troopers.
Provost Roger K. McMillian, vice president of College Affairs for Mineral Area College, conferred an associate of applied science degree to 17 of the new troopers.
The Troop F Color Guard presented the colors and Sergeant Andrew Henry sang the national anthem.
Pastor John Thompson from Life Church in Rolla, provided the invocation and benediction.
Four class awards were presented.
The recruits accumulated points toward graduation in the categories of physical fitness, firearms and academics throughout their 25 weeks at the academy.
The person with the highest number of points in each category earned the respective award.
Trooper Zachary Chastain accepted the Physical Fitness Award, Trooper Aaron Booker accepted the Academics Award, Trooper Derek Peters accepted the Firearms Award, and Trooper Eric J. Smith accepted the Superintendent’s Award, which is presented to the person with the most points overall.
Here are the names and first assignments of members of the 111th Recruit Class:
Troop A
- Aaron Booker, of Blue Springs, Zone 7, Jackson County
- Devan Harms, of Kansas City, Zone 12, Johnson County
- Colten Henderson, of Spokane, Zone 14, Bates County
- Nathaniel Medrano, of Independence, Zone 12, Johnson County
- Derek Peters, of Sedalia, Zone 10, Saline County
- Ryan Stearns, of Marshall, Zone 3, Clay County
Troop B
- Ezekiel Schieferdecker, of Hurdland, Zone 4, Putnam, Sullivan Counties
- Eric Smith, of Hannibal, Zone 7, Lewis, Knox Counties
- Elijah Stinson, of Poplar Bluff, Zone 3, Linn, Chariton Counties
Troop C
- Cyle Battreal, of Pomona, Zone 16, Ste. Genevieve, Perry Counties
- Dylan Bert, of Cypress, TX, Zone 8, St. Charles County
- Almedin Birdzo, of St. Louis, Zone 5, Pike, Lincoln Counties
- Collin Brown, of Ballwin, Zone 11, Franklin County
- Zachary Chastain, of Crane, Zone 10, Franklin County
- Raymond Dressler, of St. Louis, Zone 7, Warren County
- Christopher Gates, of St. Ann, Zone 1, North St. Louis County
- Kaleig Mitchell, of Overland Park, KS, Zone 5, Pike, Lincoln Counties
- Matthew Smith, of Ballwin, Zone 4, South St. Louis County
- Jeffrey Wilt, of Shelbina, Zone 14, St. Francois, Washington Counties
Troop D
- Levi Crowe, of Carthage, Zone 3, Polk County
- Joshua Martin, of Sarcoxie, Zone 13, Newton, McDonald Counties
Troop E
- James Williams, of Charleston, Zone 6, Scott, Mississippi, New Madrid Counties
- David McKnight, of Sikeston, Zone 7, Scott, Mississippi, New Madrid Counties
- Roberto Rodriguez Penaflor, of Senath, Zone 11, Stoddard County
Troop F
- Samuel Ponder, of New Bloomfield, Zone 3, Boone County
Troop G
- Kenneth Hall, of Ellsinore, Zone 8, Carter, Reynolds Counties
Troop H
- Molly Gach, of St. Joseph, Zone 6, Buchanan, Andrew Counties
Troop I
- Troyjacob Ebeling, of Rolla, Zone 9, Crawford County
- Samuel Hallam, of Joplin, Zone 8, Laclede County