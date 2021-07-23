Twenty-nine new troopers graduate from Missouri Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy

RDN REPORTS

Superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Eric Olson announced 29 troopers graduated from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy Friday.

The ceremony began at 9 a.m. on the South Lawn of the Missouri State Capitol.

The public was invited to attend the event or watch the ceremony live on the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s YouTube channel.

The 111th Recruit Class reported to the academy on Feb. 1 to begin the 25-week training to become a trooper. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on Aug. 9.

Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe provided the keynote address, and Olson also spoke to the class during the graduation.

Missouri Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Kevin Bond also attended the ceremony.

The Honorable Patricia Breckenridge, Supreme Court of Missouri, administered the Oath of Office to the new troopers.

Provost Roger K. McMillian, vice president of College Affairs for Mineral Area College, conferred an associate of applied science degree to 17 of the new troopers.

The Troop F Color Guard presented the colors and Sergeant Andrew Henry sang the national anthem.

Pastor John Thompson from Life Church in Rolla, provided the invocation and benediction.

Four class awards were presented.

The recruits accumulated points toward graduation in the categories of physical fitness, firearms and academics throughout their 25 weeks at the academy.

The person with the highest number of points in each category earned the respective award.

Trooper Zachary Chastain accepted the Physical Fitness Award, Trooper Aaron Booker accepted the Academics Award, Trooper Derek Peters accepted the Firearms Award, and Trooper Eric J. Smith accepted the Superintendent’s Award, which is presented to the person with the most points overall.

Here are the names and first assignments of members of the 111th Recruit Class:

Troop A

Aaron Booker, of Blue Springs, Zone 7, Jackson County

Devan Harms, of Kansas City, Zone 12, Johnson County

Colten Henderson, of Spokane, Zone 14, Bates County

Nathaniel Medrano, of Independence, Zone 12, Johnson County

Derek Peters, of Sedalia, Zone 10, Saline County

Ryan Stearns, of Marshall, Zone 3, Clay County

Troop B

Ezekiel Schieferdecker, of Hurdland, Zone 4, Putnam, Sullivan Counties

Eric Smith, of Hannibal, Zone 7, Lewis, Knox Counties

Elijah Stinson, of Poplar Bluff, Zone 3, Linn, Chariton Counties

Troop C

Cyle Battreal, of Pomona, Zone 16, Ste. Genevieve, Perry Counties

Dylan Bert, of Cypress, TX, Zone 8, St. Charles County

Almedin Birdzo, of St. Louis, Zone 5, Pike, Lincoln Counties

Collin Brown, of Ballwin, Zone 11, Franklin County

Zachary Chastain, of Crane, Zone 10, Franklin County

Raymond Dressler, of St. Louis, Zone 7, Warren County

Christopher Gates, of St. Ann, Zone 1, North St. Louis County

Kaleig Mitchell, of Overland Park, KS, Zone 5, Pike, Lincoln Counties

Matthew Smith, of Ballwin, Zone 4, South St. Louis County

Jeffrey Wilt, of Shelbina, Zone 14, St. Francois, Washington Counties

Troop D

Levi Crowe, of Carthage, Zone 3, Polk County

Joshua Martin, of Sarcoxie, Zone 13, Newton, McDonald Counties

Troop E

James Williams, of Charleston, Zone 6, Scott, Mississippi, New Madrid Counties

David McKnight, of Sikeston, Zone 7, Scott, Mississippi, New Madrid Counties

Roberto Rodriguez Penaflor, of Senath, Zone 11, Stoddard County



Troop F

Samuel Ponder, of New Bloomfield, Zone 3, Boone County

Troop G

Kenneth Hall, of Ellsinore, Zone 8, Carter, Reynolds Counties

Troop H

Molly Gach, of St. Joseph, Zone 6, Buchanan, Andrew Counties

Troop I