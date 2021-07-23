St. Joseph woman won't be prosecuted in husband's death

St. Joseph News-Press/St. Joe, Missouri

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A St. Joseph woman will not be charged in the shooting death of her husband because she was acting in self-defense, the Buchanan County Prosecutor said Friday.

Dawn Applegarth admitted to shooting her husband, Mark Applegarth, 60, at their home on May 7, authorities said.

Prosecutor Ron Holliday said investigators determined the shooting occurred because of domestic violence and Dawn Applegarth was in fear for her life or serious injury at the time.

Mark Applegarth was prosecuted for domestic abuse against his wife in January, according to online court records

An autopsy found methamphetamine and THC in his blood at the time of the shooting, The St. Joseph News-Press reported.