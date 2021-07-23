St. James Caring Center, MERS Goodwill offering Senior Community Service Employment Program

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

The St. James Senior Center, in partnership with MERS Goodwill, are providing on the job training through the Senior Community Service Employment Program, which is designed to help people ages 55 and older update their job skills, build work experience, build confidence and continue to have economic security and wellbeing.

Working together, St. James Caring Center and MERS Goodwill are training participants in several positions to enable them to acquire transferrable work skills. During the training program, participants are paid through MERS Goodwill.

The United States Department of Labor is providing funding for the project.

Individuals ages 55 and older who need additional income can call MERS Goodwill at 1-888-651-4177 or stop by the St. James Caring Center at 113 W. Eldon St., in St. James, for assistance.