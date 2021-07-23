Rolla Public Schools releases open house dates for incoming students

RDN REPORTS

Rolla Public Schools has announced the dates for upcoming open houses for students and parents of elementary, middle and high school students. According to the district, staff will be reaching out to parents soon to schedule an appointment.Parents do not need to call to schedule an appointment.

Mark Twain Elementary: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 18 and Aug. 19

Truman Elementary: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 18 and Aug. 19

Wyman Elementary: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 18 and Aug. 19

Rolla Middle School 4th Grade: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 11 and Aug. 12

Rolla Middle School 5th and 6th Grade: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 12

Rolla Junior High School 8th Grade: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 12

Rolla Junior High School 7th Grade, New Student Orientation: Aug. 13, sign up for a session online at rjh.rolla31.org.

Rolla High School Juniors, Seniors: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 9

Rolla High School Freshman, Sophomores: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 10

Rolla High School Freshman Orientation: 8:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. Aug. 18, lunch included

Parents can find more information on the Rolla Public schools website https://www.rolla31.org.