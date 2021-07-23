Foster makes donation to South Central Regional Veterans Group for Veterans Memorial Park

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Felecia Dixson and Kenny Cale from the South Central Regional Veterans Group received a donation check from Angie Dell Foster with State Farm for the Veterans Memorial Park in Rolla.

The South Central Regional Veterans Group, the committee building the Veterans Memorial Park, thanked Foster, on Friday, for her support. The veterans group is currently accepting donations for the park from area businesses and individuals.

Anyone who would like to make a donation, can send it to SCRVG, PO Box 1691, Rolla MO 65402, or call Glenn Gibson at 573-528-6761.

Everything residents see at the park has been through donations and volunteers and not with city money, Gibson said.