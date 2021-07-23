Equine shows starting soon at Missouri State Fair

RDN REPORTS

The 4-H and FFA Horse Show begins on July 29, 2021, and marks the beginning of many equine shows and competitions held at the Missouri State Fair.

The 4-H and FFA Youth Horse Show will take place July 29 through Aug. 1 in the Mathewson Exhibition Center, Donnelly Area and Coliseum.

Visit the online Premium Guide for complete show information, including rules, start times and classes.

Other equine shows happening at the 2021 Fair begin on Friday, Aug. 13, and continue through Sunday, Aug. 22. Shows and classes include the following:

Friday, Aug. 13

• Light Draft Mule Show – 6 p.m. ­– MFA Arena

• Draft Mule Show – 7 p.m. – Coliseum

Saturday, Aug. 14

• Open Mule Classes – 8 a.m. – Mathewson Exhibition Center

• Draft Mule, Light Draft Mule Hitches & Open Pleasure Classes – 12:30 p.m. – Mathewson Exhibition Center

• Grand & Reserve Champion Mule – 6 p.m. – Mathewson Exhibition Center

• Jumping Mules & Mule Game Classes – 6:30 p.m. – Mathewson Exhibition Center

Sunday, Aug. 15

• Jacks & Jennets Show – 8 a.m. – MFA Arena

• Miniature Donkeys – Immediately following Jacks & Jennets – MFA Arena

Wednesday Aug. 18

• Draft Horse Sled Pull – 12 p.m. – Mathewson Exhibition Center

Thursday, Aug. 19 & Friday, Aug. 20

• Gypsy Horse Show – 9 a.m. – Mathewson Exhibition Center

• Draft Horse Hitches – 6 p.m. – Mathewson Exhibition Center

Saturday, Aug. 21

• Belgian, Percheron & Clydesdale-Shire Show – 8 a.m. – Mathewson Exhibition Center

• Pony Pull – 1 p.m. – Mathewson Exhibition Center

• Draft Horse Hitches – 6 p.m. – Mathewson Exhibition Center

Sunday, Aug. 22

• Draft Horse Hitches – 1 p.m. – Mathewson Exhibition Center

Additional information and complete schedules for all equine events can be found in the online Premium Guide.