Upcoming Rolla community events

Rolla Books and Toys presents Totes for Tots

Rolla Books and Toys is now carrying reusable tote bags with their logo on them. For every bag purchased, Rolla Books and Toys will donate $2 to Rolla Parents as Teachers.

The Maroon & Grey Soiree

This year in recognition of Rolla High School’s 150th birthday, Champions of Rolla Education invites residents to its homecoming party for an inaugural fundraising event from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Hasselmann Alumni House, 1100 N. Pine St., in Rolla. There will be live music, food, drinks, raffles, games and more. Tickets are on sale now. Classes gathering for reunions and other large groups can reserve VIP tables under group tickets. Anyone interested in sponsorship for this event, can call 573-458-0100, extension 11108, for more information.

The 4th Annual Everyday Heroes at the Park

Join the South Central Regional Veterans Group for an appreciation day for all of the Military, Law Enforcement, Firefighters, EMS from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Veterans Memorial Park, Southview Drive, in Rolla. There will be live music, give aways and silent auction items. To register visit: http://forms.gle/DoxrEKMbAuBxkzTq7. Entries must be received by Nov. 1. For More information, contact Glenn Gibson 573-528-6761.

Drury Go Upcoming Start Dates

Drury University’s Fall term will begin Aug. 23. Contact Kerstin Ellis at kellis04@drury.edu or 417-873-6651 to apply. For more information visit drury.edu/go.

17th Annual Rolla Rotary Golf Tournament

Join the Rotary Club of Rolla for a day of golf, food and fun as the rotary raises money for service projects in the local community, 10700 County Road 3110, in Rolla. Registration starts at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20. For more information, email Rollarotarygolf@gmail.com or call 618-974-2382.

Greentree Christian Church, Golf for Our Kids Event

Greentree Christian Church will hold its Golf for our Kids event Aug. 30 at Oak Meadow Country Club. To register visit http://tinyurl.com/golf4ourkids. This year’s proceeds will support local agency G.R.A.C.E. for Christmas. Registration will help provide food and clothing, as well as Christmas gifts to kids and their families in the Rolla community.

2021 Walk for Life/Run for Life

Pregnancy Resource Center of Rolla is holding a 2021 Walk for Life/Run for Life from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Lion’s Club Park’s first pavilion, 1061 S. Bishop Ave., in Rolla. The Pregnancy Resource Center is partnering with Town and Country Bank for the 5k run. For more information, contact Josh Bostock by email at josh@pcrolla.com or call 573-368-5700.

Back to School Fair

The annual Back-to-School Fair is being organized this year by Mercy Clinic Rolla Pediatrics and Your Community Health Center. The fair serves families of school age children in Phelps County. With the help of individuals, businesses and organizations, the fair will assist students and at-risk children in Phelps County to prepare for a successful new school year. The Phelps County Back to School fair will be held from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the Lions Club Den, in Rolla. Please mail donations to Mercy Clinic Rolla Pediatrics - 1605 Martin Springs Dr., Suite 250, in Rolla. Make checks payable to the Mercy Health Foundation. For further information, contact Kristina.Stroot@Mercy.net or Tricia.Knapp@Mercy.net. Mercy Clinic and Your Community Health Center are not-for-profit corporations. All funds donated to the Back-to-School Fair will go strictly towards school supplies for the children. No funds will go to administrative costs.

Native Plant Sale

Audubon Trails Nature Center is holding a native plant sale from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sept. 11 at Doolittle Gardens, Prairie Hill Farm and Ned’s Nesting Boxes. COVID-19 precautions are required for everyone’s safety.

Downtown Dishes and Drinks

Stroll the streets of Downtown Rolla for an amazing sampling of food and drinks from some of Rolla’s favorite downtown bars and restaurants. Enjoy an afternoon and evening of food, fun and entertainment from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 11, in Downtown Rolla at Pine Street.

Evening Social Mixer

The Lodge Deck and Great Room at Echo Bluff State Park, 34489 Echo Bluff Drive, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14. Join community leaders from around the Southcentral region for fellowship and conversation about the economic future of the area. For questions call Sally Burbridge, Economic Development Director with the city of Salem and Dent County at 573-729-2428 or economic@salemmo.com.

Comedy 4 Cardiac

Laugh until your heart is content and join Phelps Health for an evening of laughter and entertainment featuring a live performance by comedian Taylor Mason, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Rolla Downtown Band Shell, 901 N. Elm St., in Rolla. Each year, Phelps Health serves about 10,000 patients for heart and cardiovascular conditions. Proceeds from this event will benefit the cardiac service line and patients, with a focus on emergency diagnosis and treatment. Visit http://phelpshealth.salsalabs.org/comedy4cardiac to sponsor or buy a ticket to the event. If you are a vendor and would like to support the event, or those who have any questions, email foundation@phelpshealth.org or call Bobbie Jo Stiritz at 573-458-7143.