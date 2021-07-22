University of Missouri Extension to offer training options for farmers

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

University of Missouri Extension will offer two training options for farmers who wish to renew or obtain their private pesticide applicator license.

In person training or a study guide are available for certification.

Individuals may attend the private pesticide applicator training to be held at the Maries County Extension office.

The training will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Aug. 30.

Please register online at https://extension.missouri.edu/events/private-pesticide-applicator-training-maries-county-1625174719 or by calling the extension office at 573-422-3359.

Residents may also obtain or renew their license by answering a 25 question study guide, completing the PPAT certification form and returning both to the extension’s office in person or by mailing it to the address listed on the study guide.

Residents must own the Private Applicators Pesticide Manual.

If they do not have the pesticide manual, residents can purchase one from the extension’s office or order online at: https://extension.missouri.edu/m87.

Their license will renew from the date of the training and will be good for five years.

If residents know someone who would be interested in taking part in the training please encourage them to attend.

The only requirements for the license are that the person be at least 18 years old and that they understand the license is for agricultural production and for private use.

University of Missouri Extension programs are open to all at 211 4th St., in Vienna.