Fort Leonard Wood updates guidance, policies regarding COVID-19

Ryan Thompson

Fort Leonard Wood

As leaders here continually assess the COVID-19 environment and conditions, the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general has updated guidance and policies regarding the installation’s COVID-19 control measures.

Beginning Thursday, General Order No.1, signed by Maj. Gen. James Bonner, MSCoE and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general, is in effect.

Updates and changes under General Order No. 1, which applies to all military personnel on post as well as government personnel and contractors while performing duties on post, include:

― All individuals, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a mask in correctional facilities and healthcare settings, including all Department of Defense military medical, dental and veterinary treatment facilities.

― All individuals who have not been fully vaccinated must wear masks continuously while in any building on Fort Leonard Wood except when the individual is alone in an office with floor-to-ceiling walls and with a closed door, or for brief periods of time when eating and drinking while maintaining distancing in accordance with Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. This also applies to all unvaccinated personnel, regardless of whether or not they have been infected with COVID-19 in the past.

― Individuals must adhere to specific CDC guidelines on how to wear a mask correctly. Different types of masks for different circumstances may be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/effective-masks.html.

― In accordance with updated CDC guidelines, fully vaccinated DoD personnel (two weeks beyond final dose) are not required to wear a mask indoors or outdoors at Fort Leonard Wood facilities, unless otherwise required by the facility.

― In line with DoD’s “Force Health Protection Guidance,” unmasked, fully vaccinated service members should be prepared to show proof of vaccination in the form of CDC vaccination card in hard copy or on a mobile device, or other medical documentation.

― All personnel, service member or civilian, regardless of vaccination status, riding in or on a government vehicle must wear an approved mask.

― Service members and civilian employees who misrepresent their vaccination status may be subject to adverse administrative or punitive actions, according to DoD guidance.

― All service members, regardless of vaccination status, are required to carry an approved mask at all times for use as necessary.

― Effective July 19, trainees and students arriving to the 43rd Adjutant General Battalion and/or respective professional military education/initial military training, must be fully vaccinated in order to invite guests to their family day activities and/or graduation ceremonies.

Individuals arriving at 43rd AG BN will be briefed of this requirement while at reception and afforded the opportunity to receive a vaccination.

For more information on Fort Leonard Wood’s COVID-19 response, visit https://home.army.mil/wood/index.php/coronavirus.