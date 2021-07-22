Central Missouri Foster Care Adoption Association holding job fair

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

The Central Missouri Foster Care Adoption Association is holding a job fair and open interviews from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 22 at the Rolla office, 400 N. Main St., Suite 202.

There will be hotdogs, drinks and chips provided from 11 a.m. to 2.p.m. The open interviews will be for Family Development Trainer position and a CCYP Specialist position.

For more information about this event, call 573-298-0258.

The Central Missouri Foster Care Adoption Association will begin accepting resumes and cover letters for positions opening soon.