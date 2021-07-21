State Fair Community College Hammond takes pies in the face for Fair Share fundraiser

RDN REPORTS

State Fair Community College’s Brandon Hammond, Upward Bound academic advisor and Missouri representative for the Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska Chapter of TRiO and Gear Up professionals, recently took four pies in the face for a Fair Share fundraiser the chapter held.

Upward Bound is one of the United States Department of Education’s TRiO programs.

The state of Missouri surpassed the $65,000 goal by raising $89,000 for Fair Share.

Hammond had agreed to be hit with the pies if the goal was exceeded.

As the Missouri representative, Hammond was tasked with soliciting donations from institutions and members across the state for the Council of Opportunity in Education Fair Share program.

The Council of Opportunity in Education depends on institutional memberships, subscriptions and personal contributions as its major source of operating revenue.

Fair Share is the sharing of budgetary responsibility needed for the council to operate based on the relative number of TRIO projects in an area.

Council of Opportunity in Education Fair Share helps support TRIO and Gear Up programs across the country by lobbying in Washington D.C.

The council is a nonprofit organization, established in 1981, dedicated to furthering the expansion of college opportunities for low-income, first-generation students, and students with disabilities in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., the Pacific Islands and Puerto Rico.

State Fair Community College has three TRiO programs. Student Support Services on the State Fair Community College Sedalia campus provides free academic services for eligible college students and two UB programs serve eligible high school students at Camdenton and Eldon and Smith-Cotton in Sedalia.