Rock Dental Brands expands, acquires new Rolla clinic, 8 other clinics across Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee

Rock Dental Brands, headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, announced the acquisition of nine clinics across Arkansas, Tennessee and Missouri, bringing the total number of Rock Dental Brands supported clinics to 84 across three states.

The acquisitions were completed jointly with Rock Dental Brands' doctor-owned affiliated professional dental practices in separate transactions over recent months.

The Arkansas clinics announced in the acquisition include two locations of Jim Moore Orthodontics located in Pine Bluff and Monticello, two locations of Arkansas Oral Surgery in Conway and Russellville, Dr. Michael Wharton-Palmer, DDS, Pediatric Dentist located in Texarkana and South Arkansas Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery located in El Dorado.

The Missouri and Tennessee clinics announced in the acquisition include Arquitt Pediatric Dentistry located in Springfield, Sherrick Orthodontics located in Rolla and Michelle Johnson Orthodontics located in Bartlett, Tenn.

“Our continued expansion and the acquisition of these nine specialty clinics is another milestone for Rock Dental Brands in our mission to bring quality dental health access and care to more Americans,” Rock Dental Brands Chief Executive Officer Kristi Crum said. “Rock Dental Brands is in growth mode. As we continue to expand, our top priority remains bringing the highest standard of patient care and treatment to the communities we serve.”

To learn more about how Rock Dental Brands can support local dental practices, visit joinrockdentalbrands.com. Rock Dental Brands also has opportunities for providers to join their current affiliated locations.

To learn more about joining the Rock Dental Brands team of professionals, visit joinrockdentablbrands.com/joinourteam.

Rock Dental Brands is a progressive practice management group that provides support to general dentists and dental specialists affiliates, including Westrock Orthodontics, Leap Kids Pediatric Dentistry, Rock Family Dental and Impact Oral Surgery and a host of other independent brands.

Rock Dental Brands’ mission is to make quality care attainable for each and every patient throughout their lifetime. For more information about Rock Dental Brands, visit rockdentalbrands.com.