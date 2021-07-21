Celebration of Nations planning underway for this fall
Plans are underway for Missouri University of Science and Technology’s 12th annual Celebration of Nations to return to downtown Rolla this fall.
The event, a partnership between Missouri S&T and the city of Rolla, will showcase and recognize the cultural diversity of Missouri S&T and the region.
The event is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25. Plans include a parade starting at 11 a.m., followed by a cultural festival.
Celebration of Nations is a family-friendly event with no entrance fee. Attendees can spend the afternoon watching the Celebrate Talent showcase and learning about other cultures by visiting a variety of food, craft and educational vendors.
“An in-person Celebration of Nations is one of the things I missed most during last year’s COVID-19 restrictions,” says Missouri S&T Chancellor Mo Dehghani. “Participating in the event was a personal highlight of my first year at S&T in 2019. It illustrated to me just how diverse and multicultural our campus is, and how welcoming the Rolla community is to our international students and scholars.”
For a complete schedule of events and a map of the parade route, visit nations.mst.edu closer to the event date. For more information on Celebration of Nations, email celebrate@mst.edu.